GBI releases new details about Cedartown drive-by shooting

New details have been released about a drive-by shooting which killed a young woman and injured her mother in Cedartown early Tuesday morning.

Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation say 26-year-old Summer Bryant was killed immediately by gunfire just after 3 a.m. while walking with her mother along East Gibson Street. The woman’s mother, 50-year-old Julie Thigpen, suffered a wound to the face. She was treated and released from an area hospital.

A man walking with the two women escaped injuries. His name has not been released.

Randy McClarity Sr., 57, was later arrested that morning about four miles away in the Collard Valley Road area by Polk County police. He was charged with murder, malice murder, and three counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting.

GBI agents say McClarity was living with Bryant, but the exact motive remains under investigation.

McClarity was booked into the Polk County Jail where he remained Wednesday being held without bond.