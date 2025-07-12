Buford Highway in DeKalb County closed due to sinkhole
article
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Part of Buford Highway in DeKalb County will be closed until a sinkhole can be repaired.
What we know:
The sinkhole opened up near Briarwood Road near the AutoZone and O’Reilly Auto Parts Saturday morning.
Sinkhole on Buford Highway
FOX 5 crews saw the small hole, but said it appeared bigger under the surface.
One southbound lane of the road is currently closed.
What we don't know:
Crews have not said when the road will be repaired.
The Source: Information for this article came from officials in DeKalb County and a FOX 5 crew on scene.