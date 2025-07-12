Expand / Collapse search

Buford Highway in DeKalb County closed due to sinkhole

Published  July 12, 2025 7:40pm EDT
DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Part of Buford Highway in DeKalb County will be closed until a sinkhole can be repaired. 

What we know:

The sinkhole opened up near Briarwood Road near the AutoZone and O’Reilly Auto Parts Saturday morning. 

FOX 5 crews saw the small hole, but said it appeared bigger under the surface. 

One southbound lane of the road is currently closed. 

What we don't know:

Crews have not said when the road will be repaired.

The Source: Information for this article came from officials in DeKalb County and a FOX 5 crew on scene. 

