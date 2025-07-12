Buford Highway in DeKalb County closed due to sinkhole

article

Part of Buford Highway in DeKalb County will be closed until a sinkhole can be repaired.

What we know:

The sinkhole opened up near Briarwood Road near the AutoZone and O’Reilly Auto Parts Saturday morning.

FOX 5 crews saw the small hole, but said it appeared bigger under the surface.

One southbound lane of the road is currently closed.

What we don't know:

Crews have not said when the road will be repaired.