May Day rally at the Georgia State Capitol in downtown Atlanta

The Brief Dozens gathered outside the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday for a May Day rally protesting the Trump administration, with demonstrations continuing through 6:30 p.m. and impacting traffic in downtown Atlanta. The Atlanta protest is part of more than 1,000 International Workers’ Day events worldwide, organized by grassroots groups including the 50501 movement, labor unions, and student organizations. Protesters criticized the administration's policies affecting the working class, citing job cuts, trade tensions, and immigration enforcement, while calling out billionaires for influencing public policy to serve profit-driven interests.



Dozens of people gathered Thursday afternoon in front of the state capitol in downtown Atlanta to protest the Trump administration.

The rally is scheduled to continue until 6:30 p.m., according to ALC's website. Shortly after 4 p.m., protesters were observed marching in the street and traffic is being impacted in the area.

What we know:

The protest is one of more than 1,000 demonstrations held across the United States and internationally as part of May Day, also known as International Workers' Day, according to USA Today.

The volunteer-led 50501 movement, which has organized previous protests this year, helped coordinate the demonstrations alongside labor unions, student groups, and other grassroots organizations.

One of the largest rallies—the May Day Movement USA demonstration—was held on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders reportedly attended the "Workers Over Billionaires" rally in Philadelphia.

What they're saying:

The Atlanta event, held under the theme "Stop the Billionaire Agenda," is focused on opposing policies seen as harmful to working-class Americans.

According to the Atlanta Liberation Center, Trump and wealthy elites have launched an "all-out assault on the working class—from federal workers to immigrant families to veterans." The group also accuses billionaires of fueling division, targeting diversity and inclusion efforts, and suppressing student protests over genocide.

The organization claims the real agenda is to eliminate legal protections in order to maximize profits by exploiting workers and the planet.

Since returning to the Oval Office, Trump and his administration have reduced the number of federal jobs, implemented tariffs that contributed to rising trade tensions with China, and launched a deportation program that has led to several court challenges.