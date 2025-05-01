Spalding County sergeant fired after showing up for work 'under the influence'

article

The Brief Spalding County Sgt. Andrew Degler was fired and arrested for DUI after reporting to work under the influence of alcohol. A breath test confirmed alcohol presence; Degler was immediately terminated and booked into jail. Sheriff Dix said the incident placed the shift in a tough spot and urged those struggling with substance abuse to seek help.



A Spalding County deputy was fired Wednesday night after showing up for work under the influence of alcohol, according to a press release from the Spalding County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Sheriff Darrell Dix said he was notified by his chief deputy that Sgt. Andrew Degler, a member of the Uniform Patrol Division, had reported for duty at 7 p.m. and appeared to be impaired.

A shift deputy reported the concern to the shift lieutenant, who then administered a preliminary breath test. The test returned a positive result for alcohol. Degler was immediately terminated, arrested for DUI, and had blood drawn to confirm his blood alcohol content.

Degler was booked into jail, where he remains in custody awaiting bail.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Dix said Degler had been with the department for nearly 12 years. He told the shift lieutenant that the incident had placed the team in a difficult position and emphasized that it was not their fault.

Dix also reiterated a warning he gives all deputies when swearing them in: not to "do dumb stuff" and assume their badge will protect them from consequences.

He reminded the public that anyone struggling with alcohol or substance abuse should seek help, adding, "If you wait, it could be too late."

What we don't know:

No additional information was released about the now-former sergeant.