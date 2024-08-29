Former nurse contractor, detention officer arrested in Fulton County jail contraband investigation

article

A former nurse contractor and a detention officer sergeant were arrested during an ongoing contraband investigation by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Jail Investigations Unit (JIU) on August 29, 2024.

Juanita Calloway, former NaphCare nurse, age 48, charged with: four counts of conspiracy to commit a felony; four counts possession of prohibited items by an inmate or providing prohibited items to an inmate.

Lorna Heath, FCSO Detention Officer Sergeant, age 57, charged with: one count of unauthorized possession of prohibited item by inmate; one count violation of oath by public officer.

In 2023, Calloway was working as a nurse for NaphCare assigned to the Fulton County Jail. She was dismissed from the facility after an inappropriate relationship with a resident was discovered. The investigation revealed a conspiracy relating to cell phones involving Sgt. Heath in the jail earlier this year, which led to today’s arrests.

At least one current resident was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of prohibited items by inmate or providing prohibited items to inmate related to this case.