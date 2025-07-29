Midtown Atlanta seafood restaurant, Lure, announces closure

article

Fifth Group Restaurants has announced that its beloved Midtown seafood restaurant, Lure, will close to the public on Aug. 30 after more than a decade.

What we know:

Known for its modern take on coastal cuisine, Lure has been a staple of Atlanta’s dining scene since opening. Lure temporarily closed in September of last year for a rebranding and makeover to include an outdoor bar for socializing, refreshed interiors and a menu focused on sustainable seafood. It also changed its name from Lure to Lure Saltwater Kitchen and Bar.

At the time, founder Steve Simon explained that the reason for the rebranding was an effort to stay ahead of their guests' expectations.

Patrons will have the next 30 days to enjoy a selection of Lure’s most popular and signature dishes before regular service ends. After that, the restaurant will be available only for private events and pop-ups through the end of the year.

What they're saying:

"Lure has been more than a seafood destination—it’s been a place of connection and experience," said Steve Simon, founder and CEO of Fifth Group Restaurants. "We’re proud of what it’s meant to the city and thankful to the guests and staff who brought it to life."

Fifth Group emphasized that no employees will be left behind, with plans to transition Lure’s staff into roles within its other well-known concepts, including Ecco, South City Kitchen, La Tavola, Alma Cocina, and the recently opened Ela. The restaurant will also continue to be used for private events and pop-ups at least through December 2025.

Dig deeper:

The restaurant joins a long list of closures over the last few months: