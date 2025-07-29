Midtown Atlanta seafood restaurant, Lure, announces closure
ATLANTA - Fifth Group Restaurants has announced that its beloved Midtown seafood restaurant, Lure, will close to the public on Aug. 30 after more than a decade.
What we know:
Known for its modern take on coastal cuisine, Lure has been a staple of Atlanta’s dining scene since opening. Lure temporarily closed in September of last year for a rebranding and makeover to include an outdoor bar for socializing, refreshed interiors and a menu focused on sustainable seafood. It also changed its name from Lure to Lure Saltwater Kitchen and Bar.
At the time, founder Steve Simon explained that the reason for the rebranding was an effort to stay ahead of their guests' expectations.
Patrons will have the next 30 days to enjoy a selection of Lure’s most popular and signature dishes before regular service ends. After that, the restaurant will be available only for private events and pop-ups through the end of the year.
What they're saying:
"Lure has been more than a seafood destination—it’s been a place of connection and experience," said Steve Simon, founder and CEO of Fifth Group Restaurants. "We’re proud of what it’s meant to the city and thankful to the guests and staff who brought it to life."
Fifth Group emphasized that no employees will be left behind, with plans to transition Lure’s staff into roles within its other well-known concepts, including Ecco, South City Kitchen, La Tavola, Alma Cocina, and the recently opened Ela. The restaurant will also continue to be used for private events and pop-ups at least through December 2025.
Dig deeper:
The restaurant joins a long list of closures over the last few months:
- Paolo's Gelato temporarily closes after fire More info
- Hooters closes multiple Georgia locations More info
- Bankhead Seafood temporarily closes More info
- Mukja Korean Fried Chicken in Midtown Atlanta closes More info
- Decatur's Mellow Mushroom closes suddenly More info
- Bastone in West Midtown closes More info
- Doughnut Dollies in Marietta closes More info
- Pinky Cole's Bar Vegan at Ponce City Market closes More info
- Taco Mac Peachtree Street location More info
- Taco Mac closes original Virginia-Highland location More info
- Char Korean Bar & Grill in Inman Park closed May 12 More info
- Bartaco in West Midtown closes May 5 More info
- Jekyll Brewing closes all locations May 11 More info
- Mac Lab Bakery in Duluth closed on May 4 More info
- Junior's Pizza in Summerhill announces closing with "great sadness" More info
- Best End Brewing (White Street SW): Closing Jan. 1. No reason given for closure. More info.
- Torched Hop Brewery (Ponce de Leon Avenue): Closing after New Year's Eve. No reason given for closure. More info.
- West Egg Cafe (West Midtown): Closing on Dec. 29 after more than two decades in business. Cited decline in customers after COVID-19 pandemic. More info
- Boho115 (Decatur): Closed on Oct. 21 after just over a year in business. No reason was given. More info
- The Bookhouse Pub (Ponce de Leon): Announced closure in September, with a final date expected by January 31. More info
- BoruBoru Sushi (Emory Point): Closed on Oct. 30 with no explanation provided. More info
- CraveWell Cafe (Sandy Springs): Announced closure on Nov. 14 after six years in business, teasing a possible return in West Midtown. More info
- Damsel: Atlanta's first cabaret restaurant closed suddenly in September, citing operational challenges. More info
- Elsewhere Brewing: Both Grant Park and West Midtown locations closed on Oct. 28 due to a 40–50% drop in sales. More info
- The General Muir (Sandy Springs): Closed in late September, citing pandemic-related challenges. More info
- Georgetown Cupcake (Buckhead Village): Closed in late November. No explanation provided. More info
- Java Jive (Ponce de Leon Avenue): Closing in December after 31 years. More info
- Mi Barrio (Grant Park): Closed in August after 26 years, with owners citing retirement. More info
- Original Pancake House (Cheshire Bridge Road): Quietly closed in August after 35 years, possibly due to the massive fire across the street that destroyed a retail and apartment building. More info
- Pho Cue (Glenwood Park): Closed on Sept. 13 after three years. More info
- The Ivy (Buckhead): Closing after 14 years, with its final day on New Year’s Eve. More info
- This Is It! (Panola Road): Closed due to Georgia Department of Transportation’s traffic improvement plans.
- Taylor’d Bar-B-Q (Avondale Estates): Closed in November due to significant sales declines caused by nearby construction. More info
- Virgil's Gullah Kitchen and Bar (College Park): Destroyed by fire in October; owners vow to rebuild. More info
- Wahlburgers (The Battery Atlanta): Closed on Nov. 3; Shake Shack is slated to replace it. More info