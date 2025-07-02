Bankhead Seafood, owned by Killer Mike and T.I., temporarily closes

article

Bankhead Seafood, the iconic Atlanta eatery recently revived by rappers Killer Mike and T.I., is temporarily closing its doors to make enhancements to both its menu and overall operations, according to Canopy Atlanta.

The restaurant, located on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, will use the pause to refine its offerings and improve the dining experience, according to a statement from management.

The beloved seafood spot officially reopened in November 2024 under the direction of the two Atlanta hip-hop stars, who partnered to bring back the community favorite after it originally closed in 2018.

A reopening date has not yet been announced.

