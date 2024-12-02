Founder of Killer Mike and T.I.'s Bankhead Seafood dies

An Atlanta legend and the founder of rappers Killer Mike and T.I.'s Bankhead Seafood has died just weeks after reopening the popular restaurant.

Mayor Andre Dickens announced the passing of Helen Brown Harden, extending his condolences to her loved ones.

"For over 50 years, she gifted our community a culinary treasure that grew into a beloved institution," Dickens said. "Her legacy will endure, not only through her food but also in the hearts of all who were touched by her vision and dedication to serving our community."

Bankhead Seafood shared a tribute for Harden, affectionately known in the community as "Mama," via Instagram.

"As we celebrate her remarkable life and mourn her passing, let us hold tightly to the joy, love, and inspiration she brought to so many. Her legacy lives on, especially on the corner of Bankhead and Westlake in Atlanta, GA, where her presence shaped the heart of our community," the post read. "We are committed to carrying her vision forward. Bankhead Seafood will remain the warm, welcoming place she built, and a true testament to her dedication and love for the people of Atlanta."

A spokesperson for the restaurant said details on Harden's memorial service would be shared soon.