Bankhead Seafood, now owned by Killer Mike and T.I., officially reopens Sunday

Bankhead Seafood, a longtime Atlanta favorite, is set to reopen this weekend after being closed since 2018.

The restaurant, which served the community for 50 years, has been revitalized under the ownership of rapper-entrepreneurs Michael Render, better known as Killer Mike, and Clifford "T.I." Harris.

The pair purchased the business about a year ago and partnered with Noel Khalil to engage the community in the redevelopment process. They held community meetings to gather input and secured permission to rezone a nearby property for additional parking.

The revamped Bankhead Seafood will offer familiar favorites such as fried fish served with mustard and hot sauce, and its iconic "world's best" hush puppies. The menu has been expanded to include new grilled and steamed options, such as a five-pound seafood boil. Executive Chef Sabrina Thompson, whose culinary expertise includes stints at Old Vinings Inn and Café Circa, is leading the kitchen.

The restaurant now features a brand-new patio, a revamped rooftop, and a full bar, creating an enhanced dining experience while staying true to its roots. Bankhead Seafood is poised to welcome back longtime customers and attract new ones as it reopens its doors this weekend.