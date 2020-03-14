List of tourist locations closed in Atlanta due to coronavirus

The coronavirus continues to spread across the U.S., having already made its way into Georgia. Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have urged the public to use social distancing to help slow and/or stop the spread of the COVID-19.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

However, many entertainment and tourism locations within Atlanta have shut down temporarily for at least two weeks.

Georgia Aquarium

Georgia Aquarium in Downtown Atlanta is now closed to the public through the end of the month.

"After careful consideration, Georgia Aquarium will close to the public beginning Saturday, March 14, 2020, through at least the end of the month. This decision was made as part of our commitment to you, our guests, and our team."

For questions about Aquarium tickets, reservations and events, please contact our Call Center at 404-581-4000 or email visitorservices@georgiaaquarium.org.

World of Coke

Coca-Cola says it will temporarily close World of Coca-Cola and its Coca-Cola Store in Atlanta for two weeks, effective Monday, March 16.

"The health and wellness of our guests and employees is a top priority of World of Coca-Cola and The Coca-Cola Company. Public health experts have called for reducing large gatherings and increasing social distancing. Out of an abundance of caution, we will temporarily close World of Coca-Cola and our Coca-Cola Store in Atlanta for two weeks, effective Monday, March 16. While we intend to return to full operations by March 30, this is subject to change as the situation evolves."

Atlanta Botanical Garden

The good news is the gardens in Atlanta and Gainesville remain open. However, all classes and public programming has been canceled through March 31.

Garden Party on Friday, March 20 at the Atlanta Garden is canceled. Ticket holders will be issued refunds and notified via email. The Atlanta Garden will remain open.

Grand opening celebrations at the Children’s Garden in Gainesville on Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21 are postponed. The Gainesville Garden will remain open, and a new date will be announced soon.

Six Flags Over Georgia

Six Flags Over Georgia is temporarily shutting down amid coronavirus concerns until the end of March, officials said.

"While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at this property, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority. We will continue to closely monitor these evolving conditions, and will follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials," Six Flags Over Georgia released in a statement.

2020 Masters Golf Tournament

Augusta National says next month's Masters golf tournament is postponed due to coronavirus concerns. While not happening in Atlanta, the event is still a major Georgia entertainment source.

Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR says it will now postpone race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend and Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend.

Atlanta United and MLS

Major League Soccer has suspended its matches for 30 days, effective immediately.

"Our clubs were united today in teh decision to temporarily suspend our season - based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. "We'd like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time."

Atlanta Hawks and NBA

The National Basketball Association suspended their season after some players tested positive for the virus.

St. Patrick's Day Parades

Atlanta: Organizers have canceled the 2020 Atlanta St. Patrick's Parade due to growing concerns over the coronavirus.

"The health and safety of our participants, volunteers and attendees are of the utmost importance to us and we felt this was the only responsible action we could have taken. We hope this mitigation measure will help keep metro Atlanta residents safe," Houghton said.

Savannah, Ga.: The City of Savannah, Ga. has canceled this year's St. Patrick's Day festivities. Officials said while the coronavirus threat remains low, this decision was made out of an abundance of caution for public health.

SweetWater 420 Fest

SweetWater 420 Fest, including SweetWater 420 Fest 5K, scheduled to take place April 24-26, 2020 will be postponed or cancelled

Live Nation

The American Events promoter and venue operator is reportedly planning to halt all tours around the world until the rest of the month to stop the spread of the virus.

According to Bilboard, Live Nation informed its employees that while some select shows are still scheduled, all remaining touring concerts will be canceled from now through April.

NCAA Tournament

The Big Ten, AAC, ACC, Big 12, Big East, Pac-12 and SEC tournaments were canceled amid growing concern over the coronavirus. The Final Four was to take place in Atlanta.

Coronavirus cancellations: These major events, concerts called off amid COVID-19 outbreak

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditioners, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

