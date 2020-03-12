List of Georgia colleges, universities, public schools closing amid coronavirus concerns

Colleges, universities, and public schools across Georgia are taking steps to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus among the student and faculty population.

The University System of Georgia announced Thursday it will suspend instruction for the next two weeks and then transition to a remote learning environment at all institutions.

Students who are on spring break are encouraged to stay away from campus. Those who are not are being asked to leave campus effective Friday. Officials said they are asking all students to remain off campus until March 29.

In a letter to university presidents, Teresa MacCartney, Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia wrote:

"Dear Presidents:

"Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, all University System of Georgia institutions will temporarily suspend instruction for two weeks to allow time for USG institutions to test their business continuity plans and online instruction modules and for state officials to continue to assess the current situation regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) in Georgia.

"Students who are currently on spring break are strongly encouraged not to return to campus. Students on campus are asked to depart campus by close of business Friday, March 13, 2020, and to remain away from campus until March 29, 2020. At this time, students are not being asked to move out of their dorms for the remainder of the semester. For students who are unable to leave campus, please establish a mechanism to safely accommodate those students on campus.

Advertisement

"Please activate your relevant business continuity plans and ensure the operation of online instruction should that become necessary. Further guidance will follow as the situation warrants."

Atlanta Public Schools:

APS Superintendent, Dr. Meria Carstarphen annouced on Twitter that the Atlanta Public Schools system will be open on March 13, but will close for approximately two weeks beginning March 16. The closure could possibly last beyond Spring break.

Carroll County Schools:

Carrol County Schools will close beginning Monday, March 16 for a "possible two-week period." Friday, March 13th will remain a regularly scheduled Teacher Work Day.

Clayton County Public Schools:

All schools will be closed starting Monday until further notice.

Cobb County Schools:

Cobb County Schools officials announced all schools within the system will be closed indefinitely, starting Monday, March 16. According to a Cobb County Schools spokesperson, teachers will work remotely and students will participate in online based learning.

DeKalb County Schools:

Students should not report Friday as it was a scheduled teacher’s workday. Teachers will work to finalize an online learning strategy.

The DeKalb County School District will be closed as of Monday until further notice. More information will be shared before Monday about how students will continue to learn.

In addition, the district said it is working to figure out how to provide emergency meal service for students who rely on free or reduced lunches.

Fayette County Schools:

Officials in Fayette County said students should not report for classes on Friday, but all staff, excluding bus drivers and monitors, should report. No word on classes beyond Friday.

Fulton County Schools:

Fulton County Schools announced Friday will be a workday for teachers and staff. Students should not report for classes on Friday. Beginning Monday, both students and staff should not report until further notice.

Monroe County Schools:

Students do not need to report Friday. Teachers should report for an in-service day on Friday. This will allow the district to prepare materials for students should classes need to be canceled beyond Friday.

All Georgia High School Association events and MCMS athletic activities have been suspended until the close of business on March 27 effective immediately after the completion of games Thursday evening.

All out of county field trips, out of county competitions, and out of county club activities from March 13 until March 27 will be canceled.

Rome City Schools:

Officials with Rome City Schools confirmed, classes for March 13 and March 16 are canceled. Indoor and or overnight activities scheduled for Friday or Monday are also canceled and or postponed, but all outdoor activities will proceed as normal, according to school officials.

City Schools of Decatur:

City Schools of Decatur schools will be closed indefinitely beginning March 13, according to school officials. In a statement released to FOX 5, officials confirmed, "students are not to report to school, and all extracurricular activities are canceled. All employees should check their CSD [City Schools of Decatur] email this evening for additional information. According to CSD, students will receive online learning materials.