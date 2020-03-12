Atlanta University Center suspends in-person classes for remainder of semester due to COVID-19

The Atlanta University Center which includes Clark Atlanta, Morehouse, Spelman, and Morehouse School of Medicine, will suspend in-person classes through the end of the academic year, according to AUC officials.

Students instead, will attend classes online.

Officials also announced Spring break has been extended for Clark Atlanta, Morehouse, and Spelman students until March 22.

Some students may be able to return to their on campus residence hall during Spring break to move out and return home for virtual online learning.

In a press release an AUC spokesperson said:

"After considerable discussion—and informed by available information, data, and best practices—CAU, Morehouse, MSM, and Spelman are taking the proactive step of moving to a virtual academic environment for the remainder of the semester. Upon the recommendation of the Task Force, and with approval by the presidents, AUC institutions are implementing the following preventative measures effective immediately."

Some school employees may still be required to report to their respective campuses for work. However, employees should rely on internal communications to learn whether or not to work from home.

Morehouse College confirmed travel related to athletics, club sports, and any campus event with an attendance of more than 250 people have been canceled.