First coronavirus related death confirmed in Georgia

Officials have confirmed the first coronavirus-related death in Georgia.

According to Governor Brian Kemp, a 67-year-old man has passed away after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He was hospitalized at WellStar Kennestone since testing positive on March 7.

According to the governor's office, the victim had underlying medical conditions.

"Marty, the girls, and I are praying for the family and loved ones of this individual during this incredibly difficult time," said Governor Kemp in a news release Thursday. "I know the medical professionals on-site did everything that they could, and I greatly appreciate their efforts. As our state continues to address this pandemic, I urge Georgians to remain calm and support their neighbors and communities. We are in this fight together."

Atlanta-area lab working on a coronavirus vaccine

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditioners, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.

Best prevention measures:

Advertisement

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus to have reached a pandemic level. More than 1,000 cases have been confirmed in the United States.

In response, President Donald Trump announced he was suspending all travel to European counties, excluding the United Kingdom, for 30 days starting on Friday. The president also announced the US will defer tax payments, for some impacted filers, for three months amid measures to lessen the impact of the virus.

In Georgia, the number of cases continues to rise.The Georgia Department of Public Health said Wednesday there were 31 confirmed and presumed positive cases of the coronavirus are in 12 counties.

Here is a breakdown of the cases as of Wednesday night.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases (Total: 12)

Fulton County: 3

Floyd County: 2

Polk County: 1

Cobb County: 2

Bartow County: 3

Lee County: 1

Presumed Positive COVID-19 Cases (Total: 19)

Fulton County: 3

Cobb County: 6

Fayette County: 1

DeKalb County: 4

Gwinnett County: 2

Cherokee County: 1

Charlton County: 1

Lowndes County: 1

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT:

Congress shutting US Capitol to public until April 1 amid coronavirus concerns

Atlanta-area lab working on a coronavirus vaccine

Atlanta St. Patrick's Parade canceled over coronavirus concerns