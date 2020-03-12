MLS suspending season for 30 days amid COVID-19 concerns

Major League Soccer is the second major North American sports league to suspend its season due to the coronavirus.

In a statement Thursday morning, MLS says it has suspended its matches for 30 days, effective immediately.

"Our clubs were united today in teh decision to temporarily suspend our season - based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. "We'd like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time."

MLS was one of the four leagues that initially limited access to its locker rooms.

On Wednesday, the NBA became the first major North American sports league to suspend its season after one of its players tested positive for COVID-19.

College basketball is following suit. Multiple NCAA conferences, including the SEC, announced Thursday they were cancelling their men's basketball tournaments over coronavirus concerns.