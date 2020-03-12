SEC, other conferences cancel men's basketball tournaments over COVID-19 concerns

The Southeastern Conference has canceled the Men's Basketball Tournament in Nashville due to the coronavirus

The SEC made the announcement on Twitter Thursday morning.

"ALERT: Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville," the tweet read.

The conference first announced the tournament at Bridgestone Arena in would be closed to the public. However, Thursday morning the conference made the decision to cancel the tournament.

The American Athletic Conference and the Big Ten also announced they are all canceling their men's basketball tournaments.

The SEC and Big Ten Tournaments began yesterday. The AAC Tournament was scheduled to start Thursday.