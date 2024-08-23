Kemp says DNC is ‘sugar high,’ voices full-throated support of Trump

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says the Peach State cannot afford another four years under a Democratic president. Kemp made those remarks speaking on Sean Hannity’s show on FOX News on Thursday evening during the final night of the Democratic National Convention.

"We gotta win. We gotta win from the top of the ticket on down," the Republican governor told Hannity.

Kemp says things would be even worse with a Harris-Walz win than it was under President Joe Biden.

"We need to send Donald Trump back to the White House. We need to retake the Senate. We need to hold the House," Kemp said. "We need to hold the legislative majorities we have in the great state of Georgia."

Kemp says the GOP in Georgia has been working hard to ensure the base shows up on Election Day.

"We cannot take this for granted. We got to get the vote out," Kemp said.

Kemp says the "joy" being touted at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week is nothing more than a "sugar high."

"I feel the joy is subsiding and when the sugar high of the convention subsides, people are going to really start thinking ‘It’s not so joyful when I look in my bank account. It’s not joyful when I can’t make my car payment or my rent payment or I have to decide to buy gas or buy groceries.’"

Kemp also touched on border security and immigration, telling Hannity the current policies are a disaster.

"The millions and millions of illegal people that are in our country that are getting better benefit than our hardworking Georgians and hardworking Americans out there," Kemp said.

Kemp’s interview coincided with Rep. Lucy McBath leading a group of anti-gun violence advocates at the DNC.

Trump responds to Kemp’s interview

Former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social account within minutes of Kemp wrapping up his FOX News interview to voice his approval, posting:

"Thank you to #BrianKempGA for all of your help and support in Georgia, where a win is so important to the success of our Party and, most importantly, our Country.

"I look forward to working with you, your team, and all of my friends in Georgia to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The relationship between Trump and Kemp has not always been amicable. The two verbally locked horns during the COVID-19 pandemic over reopening the state for business. Kemp also, earlier this year, admitted publicly he did not vote for Trump in the primary election.

Meanwhile, Trump has consistently voiced his displeasure with Kemp for not challenging Georgia's 2020 presidential election results after President Joe Biden narrowly won the state's 16 electoral votes.

Trump also threw his support behind a primary challenger running against Kemp in 2022. Kemp defeated Trump-backed former Sen. David Perdue and ended up winning by an even wider margin than he did in the 2018 general election.

Their often-cantankerous relationship boiled over earlier this month at a rally in Atlanta, where Trump had repeatedly called out the governor and mocked him.

"He’s a bad guy. He’s a disloyal guy. And he’s a very average governor," Trump said. "Little Brian, little Brian Kemp. Bad guy."

Trump also took aim at Georgia first lady Marty Kemp, for saying she would write in her husband’s name for president this fall instead of voting for the Republican nominee.

The jab forced Kemp to take to social media to defend his position and wife, explaining that he is solely focused on winning for the Republican Party, adding:

"You should do the same, Mr. President, and leave my family out of it."

This move may signal a willingness to set aside grievances in an effort to beat Vice President Kamala Harris, who officially accepted her party’s nomination for president the same night.

"There’s obviously been some sort of behind-the-scenes truce negotiated between the friends around these two gentlemen. I’m told there may have been a phone conversation earlier today that led to Kemp going on Hannity and saying nice things about Trump by name—which he has avoided doing, and then the social media posted by Trump praising Gov. Kemp and thanking him for his help in Georgia," said Brian Robinson, of Robinson Republic.

Whatever the reason, it appears the pot is off the burner and the water is cooling down between the two Republican politicians, at least for now.

"This is a huge first step. I would love to hear similar about Attorney General Chris Carr and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Nothing brings a party together like a tight margin," said Robinson.

As for Kemp, he says he is knocking on doors and getting the word out about Trump all the way down the ticket for the Republican Party.

