Trump: ‘I wasn't happy with Brian Kemp’

For the second straight day, President Donald Trump used his afternoon briefing to express his concerns over Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's plan to reopen certain businesses.

“I didn't like the fact that he's leaving certain things...I want the states, more than he does, much more than he does," the president said. "But I didn't like to see spas opening, frankly, I didn’t like to see a lot of things happening and I wasn't happy with it. I wasn't happy with Brian Kemp."

Monday, Kemp said that gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, beauty shops and salons, barbershops, body art studios, and more would be able to open Friday, April 24 as long as social distancing was being followed. The state has started issuing guidelines for those businesses.

“And I don't want this thing to flare up because you're deciding to do something that is not in the guidelines,” the president told members of the press what he shared with the governor.

Those guidelines include such benchmarks as seeing a 14-day decline in new infections as well as 14 days of declining covid-like syndromic cases and influenza-like illnesses, before moving forward on phase one of reopening.

The president said he is leaving the decision to Kemp, but that he will be watching closely.

“So, we'll see what happens," the president said.

Advertisement

Gov. Kemp responded to the comments made by the president on Wednesday on Twitter. In three separate tweets, he wrote:

"Earlier today, I discussed Georgia's plan to reopen shuttered businesses for limited operations with @POTUS. I appreciate his bold leadership and insight during these difficult times and the framework provided by the White House to safely move states forward.

"Our next measured step is driven by data and guided by state public health officials. We will continue with this approach to protect the lives - and livelihoods - of all Georgians.

"Just like the thousands of businesses currently operating throughout Georgia, I am confident that business owners who decide to reopen will adhere to Minimum Basic Operations, which prioritize the health and well-being of employees and customers."

On Thursday evening, the governor issued a new executive order. It calls for those who are most vulnerable to continue to shelter in place and outlines plans for Georgia to reopen.

Kemp said that gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, beauty shops and salons, barbershops, body art studios, and more would be able to open Friday, April 24, but that it "would not be business-as-usual" and is requiring companies to implement changes to ensure sanitation mandates and social distancing.

The governor also said that movie theaters and restaurants, which were previously banned from in-person dining, would be allowed to reopen on Monday, April 27 with certain restrictions.