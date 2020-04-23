Kemp extends health emergency, outlines reopening of Georgia businesses

Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Thursday "providing guidance for reviving a healthy Georgia in response to COVID-19."

App users click here for live updates

The 26-page executive order renews the Public Health State of Emergency through May 13, requires all those in the state to practice social distancing, refrain from large gatherings of ten or more people, continue to wear masks when possible, and outlines the reopening of the state for businesses.

It also calls for those 65 and older, as well as those who may be at high-risk to COVID-19, to continue to shelter in place.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

It also formalizes Kemp's announcement earlier this week, which reopens certain businesses and outlines new restrictions.

Advertisement

Kemp said that gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, beauty shops and salons, barbershops, body art studios, and more would be able to open Friday, April 24, but that it "would not be business-as-usual" and is requiring companies to implement changes to ensure sanitation mandates and social distancing.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

The governor also said that movie theaters and restaurants, which were previously banned from in-person dining, would be allowed to reopen on Monday, April 27 with certain restrictions.

Bars, nightclubs, and amusement parks would remain closed until further notice, the governor said.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

-----