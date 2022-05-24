2022 midterms Georgia primary election results: Governor

Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's primary election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races including U.S. Senate and governor. Tuesday’s contests could ultimately determine how competitive the general election will be this fall, when control of Congress, governor’s mansion and key elections posts are up for grabs.

Incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp looks to stave off a challenge from former U.S. Sen. David Perdue in the Republican primary. Also, on the ballot are Catherine Davis, Kandiss Taylor, and Tom Williams. Democrat Stacey Abrams is running unopposed. Below are the results. Click or tap here to return to master list.