2022 midterms Georgia primary election results

Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's primary election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races including U.S. Senate and governor. Tuesday’s contests could ultimately determine how competitive the general election will be this fall, when control of Congress and key elections posts are up for grabs.

Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger are trying to fight back challengers endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who is seeking revenge for his 2020 election defeat in the state. Both Kemp and Raffensperger defied Trump’s pressure to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results. Trump has endorsed former U.S. Sen. David Perdue for the Republican gubernatorial bid, but Perdue has lagged in polls and fundraising. Raffensperger is facing a tough challenge from U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, who has promoted Trump's lies that widespread voter fraud or tampering cost him the 2020 election.

The winner of Georgia’s GOP gubernatorial bid will take on Stacey Abrams, who is unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

In the state’s U.S. Senate race, Trump has thrown his support in the crowded GOP field behind football legend Herschel Walker. Walker has been accused of threatening his ex-wife’s life, exaggerating his business record and lying about graduating from the University of Georgia. Some GOP leaders fear, if Walker wins the bid, that he’ll be unelectable come November against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.

Tap or click on the race below for individual results. A list of all results can be found here.

U.S. Senate

U.S. House

Governor

Lieutenant Governor

Secretary of State

Georgia Senate

Georgia House

Judicial

Statewide offices

Atlanta

Cobb County

DeKalb County

Fulton County

Gwinnett County

Counties B-C

Counties D-F

Counties G-L

Counties M-P

Counties R-W

Advertisement

The Associated Press and the FOX TV Digital Team contributed to this report.