2022 midterms Georgia primary election results: U.S. Senate

Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's primary election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races including U.S. Senate and governor. Tuesday’s contests could ultimately determine how competitive the general election will be this fall, when control of Congress, governor’s mansion and key elections posts are up for grabs.

In the U.S. senate race on the Democratic ballot, incumbent Raphael Warnock and challenger Tamara Johnson-Shealey. For the Republicans, Gary Black, Josh Clark, Kelvin King, Jonathan McColumn, Latham Saddler, and Trump backed Herschel Walker. Here are the U.S. Senate Democrat and Republican results.