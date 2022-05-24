2022 midterms Georgia primary election results: Lieutenant Governor

Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's primary election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races including U.S. Senate and governor. Tuesday’s contests could ultimately determine how competitive the general election will be this fall, when control of Congress, governor’s mansion and key elections posts are up for grabs.

Republicans: Burt Jones, Butch Miller, Jeanne Seaver, and Mack McGregor. Democrats: Charlie Bailey, Derrick Jackson, Erick Allen, Jason Hayes, Kwanza Hall, Rashid Malik, Renitta Shannon, Tony Brown, Tyrone Brooks. Here are the results for Lieutenant Governor. Click or tap here to return to master list.