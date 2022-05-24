2022 midterms Georgia primary election results: U.S. House

Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's primary election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races including U.S. Senate and governor. Tuesday’s contests could ultimately determine how competitive the general election will be this fall, when control of Congress, governor’s mansion and key elections posts are up for grabs.

In the Republican primary for U.S. House, incumbent Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green is trying to stave off multiple challengers. For the Democrats, an unfavorable new district map has led Rep. Lucy McBath to jump into a primary against fellow Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux. Below are the results. Click or tap here to return to master list.