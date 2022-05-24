2022 midterms Georgia primary election results: Secretary of State

Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's primary election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races including U.S. Senate and governor. Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger is vying to keep his party’s support for reelection against a Trump-backed candidate. Raffensperger, the state’s top elections official, is facing a tough challenge from U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, who has promoted former President Donald Trump’s lies that widespread voter fraud or tampering cost him the 2020 election.

With two others in the race, it could lead to a runoff. The winner would face one of five Democrats running for their party's endorsement. Below are the results for the Secretary of State's race.