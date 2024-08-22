Vice president candidate JD Vance holds rally in Valdosta

Ohio Senator JD Vance held a rally in Valdosta on the same day that Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to formally accept the Democratic nomination.

Despite today's rainy weather, enthusiastic Trump supporters began gathering hours ahead of this afternoon's campaign rally in Georgia. The rally, featuring vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, is part of the Trump-Vance campaign's effort to gain ground in the battleground state.

Sen. Vance talked about border security and immigration, key issues in the campaign. The Trump-Vance team is taking aim at vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, criticizing her handling of the immigration crisis during her tenure as Vice President. With President Joe Biden no longer in the race, Republicans are placing the blame for illegal immigration on Harris, labeling her a "failed border czar" and portraying her as a dangerous liberal who is lax on crime.

Trump supporters at the rally expressed that immigration is a significant concern for them, with many hoping for a Republican victory in the upcoming election. Sen. Vance is scheduled to take the stage in about an hour