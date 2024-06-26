Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp did not vote for Trump in GOP primary, interview reveals

article

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he abstained from casting a vote for former President Donald Trump in the state's GOP primary back in March during a candid interview on CNN.

During an interview on CNN’s "The Source" with Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday, Kemp explained his decision by highlighting the timing of the state’s primary. "I didn’t vote for anybody. I voted, but I didn’t vote for anybody," Kemp said, noting, "I mean, the race was already over when the primary got here." Despite his primary vote decision, Kemp emphasized his commitment to supporting the Republican Party's ticket in the upcoming November election where Trump will contest against the presiding Democratic nominee, President Joe Biden.

"He was the presumptive nominee before the primary ever got here," Kemp elaborated to Collins, adding that he had considered supporting a candidate but eventually did not do so given various circumstances. Regardless of these considerations, Kemp has consistently stated that his allegiance lies with the GOP ticket during the general election.

Previously, Kemp announced his intent to back the Republican nominee.

His latest comments come as Georgia prepares to host the first presidential debate between Trump and Biden. Governor Kemp took this occasion to advise Trump, with whom he shares a tumultuous history, to concentrate on future policies to secure the backing of undecided voters in Atlanta. "Trump has a great opportunity to really be forward-thinking. Not look in the rearview mirror, focus on the past, but stay focused on the future contrast," Kemp commented.

Trump was defeated in 2020 in Georgia—a state that last swung to a Democrat in 1992 when Bill Clinton won—by over 11,000 votes. This political divide extended into Kemp's own relationship with Trump following the governor's refusal to convene a special legislative session aimed at overturning Georgia's election results, an action that led Trump to openly oppose Kemp's political future.

Despite not having direct contact with Trump nor receiving campaign outreach, Kemp expressed his focus on steering the state towards a Republican victory, "We’ll see how the race plays out and what they might ask for or need. But, right now, I’m focused on turning the ticket out, so we win," he explained.

When questioned about his concerns over potential challenges to the election by Trump, Kemp addressed his confidence in the resilience of democratic institutions. "I don’t worry about the institutions of democracy too much – they held up under a lot of pressure," Kemp asserted, emphasizing his belief in the enduring strength of democracy amid trials.