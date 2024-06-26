Presidential debate 2024: Biden, Trump to battle out the issues in Atlanta | Here's what we know

Atlanta was buzzing ahead of the first presidential debate in the 2024 election season. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will be traveling to the Peach State to take part in the debate on Thursday, but both campaigns were out in full force on Wednesday trying to get their messages out to voters.

Both campaigns are looking to shore up Georgia, which became an important swing state in the 2020 presidential election.

Biden's endorsement from GOP politicians

With recent polls showing former President Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden by a slim margin in Georgia, both campaigns are reaching beyond their party base in an effort to secure votes.

"I think that there are millions of Republicans who want a reason not to vote for Donald Trump, and I'm hoping to be able to give them that excuse," former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan told reporters during a news conference at the Georgia State Capitol on Wednesday.

Duncan is breaking ranks with the GOP this election and voting for President Joe Biden. He joined former U.S. Congressman Adam Kinzinger in urging fellow Republicans to do the same.

"I am proud to stand up here today as a conservative Republican and endorse Joe Biden for reelection to President of the United States," Kinzinger proclaimed.

Trump holds Black business roundtable at Atlanta barbershop

Across town, former President Trump worked to engage Black voters. He hosted a roundtable discussion with Black business leaders at an Atlanta barbershop.

Conservative politicians, business leaders and talk show hosts joined the Trump campaign to discuss his economic policies and how, they say, black Americans will benefit if Trump is re-elected.

Trump spoke to the group by phone saying, "Inflation is a disaster. It's killing the black community, and it's killing the country. We did all those things and nobody else came close, and we will do them again even better."

What time is the presidential debate?

The stage is set for the first presidential debate of the 2024 election season, which will take place in Atlanta.

Hosted by CNN, the highly anticipated event is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Viewers can tune in to FOX 5 Atlanta and FOX Local to catch the live broadcast.