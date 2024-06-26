First presidential debate: High interest in watching, betting

article

A recent poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research reveals that a majority of U.S. adults plan to engage with the upcoming presidential debate. The survey indicates that nearly 60% of U.S. adults are "extremely" or "very" likely to watch, read, or listen to commentary about the debate.

Additionally, 40% of respondents stated they would watch clips or listen to the debate at a later time. The poll also highlights the perceived importance of the debate for the respective campaigns, with 47% of participants believing it to be extremely important for President Biden and 41% for former President Trump.

BetUS.com predicts that this debate will be the most wagered-on in history. Bets are being placed on various outcomes, including who will win, who will interrupt the moderator the most, and the frequency of certain words like "folks" and "fake news." Additional bets can be placed on how often Biden's age or Trump's legal issues are mentioned, as well as the colors of the candidates' neckties.

RELATED STORIES

Biden and Trump agreed earlier this year to participate in two debates, scheduled for June and September. They also accepted a set of rules proposed by CNN, including the use of muted microphones when they are not speaking.

The first presidential debate will be held in Atlanta, hosted by CNN, and is scheduled to start at 9 p.m.