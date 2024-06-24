Presidential debate, Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity may coincide this week

This week could see the convergence of two significant events: the first presidential debate and a crucial Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity. The timing could amplify the political stakes as candidates gear up for the debate.

Over the weekend, former President Trump held a rally in Philadelphia and continues his campaign trail today in Louisiana. Despite the looming debate, Trump remains active in his campaign efforts.

At his rally, Trump commented, "This is really the best strategy right here; we have all these people screaming questions. I look forward to the debate. Do you think he's going to be good on the stage? I think if he prepares, he'll be fine. Then he'll forget it within an hour after preparing, so we'll see what happens."

In contrast, President Biden has been out of the public eye since last week, as he heads to the Camp David presidential retreat for intensive debate preparations.

His campaign is framing this election as a clear choice rather than a referendum on Biden’s performance.

Campaign spokesperson Tyler emphasized, "What they’re going to see is a stark choice between President Joe Biden, who wakes up every single day fighting relentlessly for the American people, and Donald Trump, who is now running as a convicted felon only looking out for himself."

Adding to the high stakes, the Supreme Court may issue a landmark decision on presidential immunity this week, potentially determining whether Trump can be charged with election interference.

Legal analyst Dupree noted, "The Supreme Court is going to be writing for the ages. This case will not only address the charges against President Trump but also set a constitutional precedent affecting all future U.S. presidents. They want to get it right."

Despite these developments, it is unlikely that Trump would face trial for the election interference case before the November election due to potential delays.