Georgia OBGYNs cite complications tied to abortion law in Senate survey

The Brief A new report from U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff includes testimony from Georgia OBGYNs who say the state’s 6-week abortion ban has contributed to medical complications, delays in care, and in some cases, death. Surveyed doctors reported situations where patients experiencing miscarriages were turned away or had to wait for life-threatening symptoms before treatment could be provided. The findings are part of Sen. Ossoff’s ongoing investigation into the health impacts of Georgia’s abortion law, conducted with support from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.



U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff has released a new report highlighting concerns from Georgia obstetricians and gynecologists about the medical effects of the state’s abortion law, which prohibits most abortions after approximately six weeks of pregnancy.

What we know:

The findings are based on a survey conducted by Ossoff’s office in partnership with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). More than a dozen Georgia-based OBGYNs responded, reporting instances in which they say the state’s abortion law contributed to complications or delayed care, in some cases resulting in severe injury or death.

What they're saying:

Doctors surveyed described situations where patients experiencing miscarriages were turned away from emergency rooms, or where physicians had to wait for a patient’s health to deteriorate before they could legally intervene. In other cases, patients delayed seeking care after out-of-state abortions or self-managed medication abortions due to concerns about legal repercussions.

One respondent noted a case in which a woman was rejected from multiple hospitals while miscarrying before finally receiving care. Another described treating a patient for complications from an out-of-state abortion who delayed care due to fears she would be denied treatment.

Dr. Nisha Verma, an ACOG policy advisor and practicing Georgia OBGYN, said confusion over the law can create delays in care, particularly in cases where a pregnancy is ending naturally but still shows cardiac activity.

Why you should care:

The report is part of Sen. Ossoff’s broader investigation into the health care implications of Georgia’s abortion restrictions. Earlier phases of the investigation included public hearings and testimonies from patients and physicians describing similar challenges.