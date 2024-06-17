Atlanta presidential debate: CNN announces rules for first debate

article

On June 27, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will face off in a highly anticipated debate, hosted by CNN in Atlanta. The debate will be moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

To qualify for the debate, candidates must have received at least 15% support in four separate national polls and be on the ballot in enough states to secure 270 Electoral College votes. This ensures that only the top contenders will participate in the debate.

PREVIOUS STORY: Biden, Trump to debate in Atlanta on June 27

The 90-minute debate will feature two commercial breaks, during which Biden and Trump will not be allowed to consult with their campaign teams. In an effort to maintain decorum and focus, the candidates' microphones will be muted when they are not speaking, and they are prohibited from bringing props or prepared notes.

Additionally, there will be no studio audience, allowing the debate to proceed without external distractions. This setup aims to ensure a fair and orderly exchange of ideas between the two nominees.