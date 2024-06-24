President Biden ramping up efforts in Georgia before debate

This week, President Biden's campaign is set to launch a massive mobilization effort throughout Georgia.

With more than 200 events planned, the campaign aims to engage the community through various activities and news conferences. However, the White House has yet to release details for all the events.

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will be in town later today to meet with local healthcare providers to discuss reproductive rights. This visit marks two years since the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, adding a significant context to the discussions.

As debate week heats up in the race for the White House, the U.S. Supreme Court is also poised to make significant announcements, adding to the political fervor.

In addition to the events, Biden's campaign will open a new office in Sandy Springs this week, further solidifying their presence and efforts in Georgia.