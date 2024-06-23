Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta protesters demand Biden declare climate emergency, recognize heat as major disaster

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 23, 2024 8:29pm EDT
ATLANTA - Demonstrators gathered in mid-90 degree weather to hold a vigil at Atlanta City Hall, calling on the Biden Administration to declare a climate emergency and officially recognize heat as a major disaster that kills.

The group was made up of young activists from Sunrise Movement Atlanta, a grassroots organization led by the youth.

The vigil began at 1 p.m. Participants talked about the major heat wave sweeping across the eastern U.S. and the deaths it has caused.

Heatwave continues in Atlanta

No real rain in the forecast to help the metro Atlanta area beat the heat heading into the weekend.

"Extreme heat kills. Atlanta is unprepared for this heat wave," said 16-year-old vigil organizer Liora Yustein. "We are living through a climate emergency. How many more people have to die before President Biden begins taking that seriously?"
 