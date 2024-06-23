Atlanta protesters demand Biden declare climate emergency, recognize heat as major disaster

article

Demonstrators gathered in mid-90 degree weather to hold a vigil at Atlanta City Hall, calling on the Biden Administration to declare a climate emergency and officially recognize heat as a major disaster that kills.

The group was made up of young activists from Sunrise Movement Atlanta, a grassroots organization led by the youth.

The vigil began at 1 p.m. Participants talked about the major heat wave sweeping across the eastern U.S. and the deaths it has caused.

"Extreme heat kills. Atlanta is unprepared for this heat wave," said 16-year-old vigil organizer Liora Yustein. "We are living through a climate emergency. How many more people have to die before President Biden begins taking that seriously?"

