Atlanta weather: Georgia, the tropics heat up this week

Soaring temperatures continue across north Georgia as the FOX 5 Storm Team eyes two disturbances, one in the Gulf of Mexico, and the other along the Atlantic coast, which could into the first named system of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Georgia is not expected to be impacted directly by either storm within the next 48 hours.

Rain chance in Atlanta decreases

Those who stepped outside on Monday, got a blast of hot air and the false promise of rain showers.

A high-pressure system is dominating the forecast through at least midweek, keeping the rain at bay.

"Yeah, those heat-of-the-day clouds," commented FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Jonathan Stacey, hinting that while they may look promising, widespread storms won't be around this week to calm the heatwave.

Brief showers have provided some degree of cooling, but the relief is temporary. Temperatures are forecast to drop slightly due to nearby storms, bringing the temperature down on Tuesday.

Tuesday will see a high of 88 and a low of 73 with a chance of showers.

The rest of the week is in flux as tropical development is possible.

Tropical disturbance in Gulf, Atlantic

A disturbance off the Florida coast has a 30% chance of development, and a more immediate concerning storm in the southwestern Gulf is causing heavy rainfall over the Yucatán Peninsula with a potential northward trajectory toward Texas.

The Gulf Coast braces itself as this system may produce substantial rainfall across the southern and central parts of the state.

The FOX 5 Storm Team will continue to monitor these developments as the week progresses, especially considering the potential impacts on vacation hot spots like Cancun or Tulum, as well as Florida's Atlantic Coast and the Carolinas.