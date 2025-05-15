Urgent search for missing 24-year-old pregnant woman; Mattie's Call issued

article

The Brief Amanda Tallent, a 24-year-old pregnant woman with schizophrenia, is missing and a Mattie's Call has been issued. She was last seen on May 14 at 20 Trillium Terrace in Covington, wearing blue pants, a blue top, and white shoes. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 770-784-2100.



Authorities in Newton County have issued a Mattie’s Call for a 24-year-old woman with schizophrenia who was last seen Tuesday morning.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

What we know:

Amanda Tallent was reported missing after she was last seen around 10 a.m. on May 14 at 20 Trillium Terrace in Covington, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Tallent, who is three months pregnant and currently unmedicated, has schizophrenia and may be in danger.

Dig deeper:

She is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 176 pounds, with green eyes and red hair styled in braids.

Tallent was last seen wearing blue pants, a blue top, and white shoes.

What we don't know:

Her direction of travel was not known.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 770-784-2100.