WATCH: Biden campaign holding press conference at Georgia State Capitol

The Biden-Harris campaign is holding a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Atlanta.

The campaign plans to talk about the threat former President Donald Trump reportedly poses to our democracy and his embrace of "political violence." In contrast, the campaign says it will underscore President Biden’s commitment to strengthening our democracy and the reasons he is the right candidate for all Americans, regardless of political party.

The press conference will take place at the Georgia State Capitol. Rep. Kinzinger, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Jan. 6 Officer Harry Dunn will be in attendance.

