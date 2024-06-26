Trump campaign hosting roundtable at Atlanta barbershop

article

The Trump campaign is set to host a Black American Business Leaders Barbershop Roundtable in Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon.

The event will feature a discussion on President Trump's new "No Tax on Tips" policy, which aims to benefit hospitality workers by exempting their tips from taxation.

The roundtable comes amid critiques of the current economic situation under President Joe Biden's administration. The Trump campaign argues that Biden's economic policies have left Black Americans struggling with higher prices and lower wages, with "Bidenflation" disproportionately affecting Black households.

In addition to economic concerns, the campaign highlights issues of safety and crime, attributing increased drug overdoses and community safety challenges to Biden's policies. The Trump campaign points to the former president's past efforts, such as investments in Opportunity Zones and support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, as examples of his commitment to improving the lives of Black Americans.

Participants in the roundtable include Congressman Byron Donalds (Moderator), Congressman Wesley Hunt, Dr. Ben Carson, Atlanta talk show radio host Shelley Wynter, business owners Latron Price, Eric Girault, Marc KD Boyd, Daniel Ray, and Mike Glover.

The event will take place at Rocky’s Barbershop, located at 2591 Piedmont Road NE.

The first presidential debate with Trump and President Biden is set to take place in Atlanta on Thursday night.