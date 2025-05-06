Man accused of Brookhaven arson attacks, vandalism taken into custody

The Brief A man accused of going on a spree of arson attacks and vandalism is now in custody after officials say he was caught after his last crime. Authorities say most of Dillon Welch's crimes happened in April around Executive Park South. Welch is facing additional charges connected to investigations in Atlanta.



A man accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage by setting fires and smashing cars and businesses in Brookhaven is in custody after police say he was caught last week.

Authorities say Dillon Welch is connected to multiple acts of arson, burglary and vandalism that happened for weeks in the city.

What we know:

According to the Brookhaven Police Department, the crime spree began on April 11 and continued through April 29.

The first of Welch's alleged crimes was the theft of two high-end bicycles from a storage unit at an apartment complex on Executive Park South. Later that day, police say he damaged multiple vehicles in the same area.

Welch is also accused of starting two vehicle fires around Executive Park on April 28. The fires damaged at least five vehicles. Investigators say witnesses described a man holding a lantern near the scene that was similar to a man caught on surveillance footage of the previous crime.

On April 29, Welch allegedly forced his way into a mental health treatment facility and was seen in one of the building's kitchens with a knife. He is also accused of breaking into a CVS near Buford Highway and North Druid Hills with a fire extinguisher.

That night, officials say a Brookhaven officer spotted Welch while on patrol and took him into custody.

Dillion Welch was arrested in late April. (Brookhaven Police Department)

Welch is now at the DeKalb County Jail charged with multiple counts of first- and second-degree arson, multiple counts of first- and second-degree burglary, multiple counts of first- and second-degree criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, and more. He's also facing charges for additional cases in Atlanta.

What they're saying:

"This case highlights the importance of thorough police work and collaboration," said Brookhaven Police Chief Brandon Gurley. "Thanks to the persistence of our team and support from our community partners, a dangerous individual is now in custody."

Dillon Welch (Brookhaven Police Department)

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Brookhaven Police Department tip line at (404) 637-0636 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.