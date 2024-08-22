Rep. Lucy McBath, other families of gun violence shine spotlight at DNC

Survivors and family members of gun violence victims spoke at the Democratic National Convention, sharing their personal tragedies and highlighting the impact of gun violence on their lives. Among those who spoke was Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia, whose 17-year-old son, Jordan, was shot and killed in 2012, prompting her advocacy against gun violence.

"Our losses do not weaken us. They strengthen our resolve. We will secure safer futures that we all deserve. We will organize. We will advocate. We will run for office," McBath said.

McBath, who represents Georgia’s 6th congressional district, was joined by Abbey Clements, a teacher from Newtown, Connecticut, who recounted the horrific day in 2012 when a gunman killed 26 people, including 20 children, at Sandy Hook Elementary School. "They should still be here," Clements said, referring to the students and staff who lost their lives.

Kim Rubio of Uvalde, Texas, emotionally recalled the 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary School, where her daughter was tragically among the 19 children who were killed. Melody McFadden, from Charleston, South Carolina, shared the story of her niece, who was 22 when she was shot to death in Myrtle Beach in 2014.

Edgar Vilchez of Chicago spoke about growing up in a neighborhood plagued by gun violence. He described having to "learned how to hide and how to drop" to avoid being shot. Despite the trauma, Vilchez emphasized the importance of "writing the story that we choose to" in the fight against gun violence.

The event also featured Gabrielle Giffords, the former Arizona congresswoman who survived a 2011 assassination attempt. Giffords, who was shot in the head, spoke about her long journey of recovery and her continued fight for stricter gun control measures. "I almost died, but I fought for life, and I survived," Giffords said, drawing cheers from the crowd as she praised Vice President Kamala Harris for her stance on gun control.

The speakers' powerful testimonies underscored the urgent need for action to prevent further gun violence, a cause that continues to resonate deeply with those who have experienced its devastating effects firsthand.

This story is being reported out of Atlanta. The Associated Press contributed to this report.