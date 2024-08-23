Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens spotlights Georgia's central role at 2024 DNC

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens reflected on witnessing history at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Thursday evening, where Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepted the Democratic nomination for president.

Speaking with FOX 5 in a one-on-one from the convention hall in Chicago, Mayor Dickens said Georgia played a big role in the D.N.C. and will in the upcoming election.

"The energy is electric here in Chicago," Dickens said. "People are fired up and excited. I keep hearing conversations about Atlanta and Georgia and the pivotal role we play."

The week featured notable appearances from Georgia figures, including a surprise performance by Atlanta artist Lil Jon. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Congresswoman Lucy McBath got primetime speaking roles.

Even a Georgia Republican, former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan made an appearance. Dickens said it there are bipartisan concerns about the prospect of Former President Donald Trump winning a second term.

"Georgia is becoming a road map for how Democrats can work together," Dickens observed. "But it's also clear that there are Republicans who recognize that Trump is not good for America."

SEE ALSO: Rep. Lucy McBath, other families of gun violence shine spotlight at DNC

Mayor Dickens said this was his first attendance at a national convention, an experience he described as an honor.

When Vice President Harris took the stage, she made history as the first Black woman to be nominated for president by a major party.

"Never before has a woman – a Black woman – been on that stage as a presidential nominee," Dickens said.

But as soon as the convention festivities wrap, Dickens said his party needs to get to work mobilizing voters.

"As soon as we get off that plane in Atlanta, we hit the ground running. The next 74 days are crucial as we head into the election."

SEE ALSO: Kemp says DNC is ‘sugar high,’ voices full-throated support of Trump

Dickens said he wished the convention had taken place in Atlanta, especially given the stakes of a Georgia victory, but he hinted at preliminary talks with party leaders about making a pitch to bring the D.N.C. to Atlanta in 2028.

This story is being reported from Atlanta