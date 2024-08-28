VP Kamala Harris, Gov. Tim Walz to kick off bus tour in Georgia

article

Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz are making their first trip to Georgia together on Wednesday.

The Democratic duo will kick off their bus tour in southern Georgia.

The Harris/Walz campaign says they will meet directly with voters and small business owners during the visit.

The tour will end with a rally in the Savannah area on Thursday evening. Details about the rally have not been released.

The tour marks the first time Harris and Walz will campaign together in Georgia, a key battleground state. The Democratic campaign is heavily invested in Georgia, with over 170 staffers across 24 offices statewide. The vice president's last trip to Georgia was for a rally in Atlanta in July.

Harris planned to campaign in Savannah earlier in August but canceled the event due to the serious rains and flooding caused by Tropical Storm Debby.

While Georgia appeared to be slipping out of the Democrats' reach, the nomination of Harris has led the party to have new hopes of an expanded electoral map - focusing on the Peach State's swing state status.

According to FiveThirtyEight, former President Donald Trump leads Harris by around 0.7% in Georgia.

The Republican candidate for vice president, Sen. JD Vance, appeared at a rally in Valdosta less than a week ago, where he took aim at Harris over the Southern border.

Trump's last visit to Atlanta was a rally with JD Vance on Aug. 3.