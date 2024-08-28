Fox News Poll: Harris up by 2 on Trump in Georgia, but within margin of error

article

The Brief According to a new Fox News poll, Harris leads Trump by 2 points in Georgia. The margin of error for the poll is ±3 percentage points. Kamala Harris' main support system in Georgia appears to be liberals and Black voters. Donald Trump is favored by voters who disapprove of Biden, conservatives and White evangelical Christians. Just over one-third of Georgia voters said they didn't think Biden legitimately won the 2020 election.



While support for Donald Trump has remained constant, Kamala Harris is building upon President Joe Biden’s 2024 election numbers in Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and North Carolina – all battleground states that effectively decide the election. A new poll sponsored by Fox News found that Harris is actually leading Trump by two points in the Peach State, within a margin of sampling error of ±3 percentage points.

The survey, released Wednesday, included 1,014 randomly selected Georgia voters and was conducted between August 23-26, after the Democratic National Convention and just after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped out and endorsed Trump.

The poll was conducted in a joint effort by Democratic pollster Beacon Research and Republican pollster Shaw & Company Research, which have been partnering on Fox News polls since 2011.

Who are Kamala Harris' Georgia supporters?

According to the poll, 80% of Black voters, 56% of Hispanic voters, 55% of voters under the age of 30 and 51% of voters 65 or older across the Sun Belt states favor Vice President Harris, which is an improvement on Biden's numbers.

Here's the breakdown for Georgians:

97% of voters who strongly approve of Biden, 93% of those who somewhat approve

96% of Democrats, 84% of Liberal-leaning voters, 56% of Moderate voters

80% of Black voters

74% of non-white voters

54% of voters with a college degree

53% of voters under the age of 35, 51% under the age of 45

52% of women, 61% of women with a college degree

Who are Donald Trump's Georgia supporters?

According to the poll, Trump is carrying 65% of Whites without a college degree, 60% of rural voters, and 42% of Hispanics in the Sun Belt states, which is about the same as he did in 2020. He’s at 77% among White evangelical Christians, down from 83%. Yet, his support among Black voters has nearly tripled, from 7% to 19%. Three out of four voters who favored RFK Jr. said they would back Trump.

Here's the breakdown for Georgians:

87% of voters who strongly disapprove of Biden, 50% of voters who somewhat disapprove

77% of Conservative-leaning voters

77% of White evangelical Christians

71% of rural white voters

74% of white men without a degree, 66% of white women without a degree

61% of white voters

You Decide: Which issues do Georgia voters care about most?

When asked whether they were extremely motivated to cast a ballot this year, 7 in 10 voters said, "yes."

They were also asked about which issues they found the most important in deciding who to vote for president.

The economy was the number one issue for voters across the Sun Belt states, with 45% of Georgia voters choosing it as their top priority.

The next biggest issue for Georgians was immigration (12%).

Just 10% of Georgia voters were concerned about abortion, 9% about health care and 8% about election integrity. 34% of Georgia voters said they didn't think Biden was legitimately elected president in 2020.

Foreign policy, crime, guns and climate change were all tied at 3%.

More voters interviewed said they Trump on two of the three top issues, the economy and immigration, while Harris took a wide lead on abortion. She was also favored on health care, while Trump was the top choice to handle the Israel-Hamas war.

In Georgia, 94% of Democrats, 60% of Independents and 10% of Republicans saw Kamala Harris as the candidate who would "unite the country."

For Trump – 83% of Republicans, 28% of Independents and 5% of Democrats.

Meanwhile, 89% of Republicans, 29% of Independents and 5% of Democrats in Georgia trusted Donald Trump would do a better job on "fighting for people like you."

For Harris – 94% of Democrats, 57% of Independents and 8% of Republicans.

When it came to deciding who would bring "needed change" to the U.S., it was close. Just 50% of voters sided with Harris, while 47% chose Trump.