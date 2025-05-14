Atlanta first responders shut down Georgia Aquarium to simulate mass shooting

The Brief A massive active shooter drill involving first responders shut down the Georgia Aquarium on Wednesday night. Atlanta police are preparing for big events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The simulation involved medics, firefighters, and gunfire with blanks.



Atlanta’s police, fire, and EMS medics staged a dramatic active shooter drill at the Georgia Aquarium Wednesday night, simulating a deadly attack to sharpen their readiness ahead of several major events like the 2026 World Cup.

The simulation forced the country's largest aquarium to close early Wedensday afternoon, so first responders could learn how to respond to the unthinkable.

"It helps us to be ready for anything we may face," Deputy Chief Kelley Collier, with Atlanta Police, said in a news conference. "[In the aquarium] it's very sensitive, as you can imagine. If gunshot were to strike one of the tanks, it could be devastating to the aquatic life."

What we know:

Police, firefighters, and Grady EMS personnel participated in an extensive mass casualty simulation at the Georgia Aquarium. The scenario involved role-playing volunteers and simulated gunfire to mirror real threats.

Officials did not allow cameras to film, but provided FOX 5 video of the dramatic training.

The area surrounding the aquarium will be slammed with activity next year.

"During the World Cup, Fan Fest will be right there. This park will have thousands of citizens here visiting our beautiful city," Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr., Atlanta Police, said. "We want to practice in areas conducive where people will be."

Timeline:

The drill took place Wednesday evening. Emergency personnel flooded the aquarium to run through procedures, including triage and suspect apprehension. Afterward, responders planned to huddle for a debrief to refine their response.

The backstory:

Similar drills have previously been held at locations like Mercedes-Benz Stadium and MARTA stations.

With the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center now open, real-world training like this is still critical, the deputy chief said.

"Will there be some bad spots [in the stadium] where we can't communicate? We'd like to find that out now, so if we need to do any type of infrastructure with our communications department, we can make those necessary changes."

What's next:

You can expect more of these drills at more of Atlanta's big attractions – before the World Cup comes to town, officials said.

They hinted other possible training locations could include the airport.