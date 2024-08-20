Lil Jon surprises DNC crowd as Georgia casts 123 votes for Kamala Harris during roll call

Atlanta rapper Lil Jon shocked the crowd at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Tuesday night when he popped out to perform during the states' roll call.

When Democratic National Committee Secretary Jason Rae asked Georgia how it would cast its vote, the "Yeah!" rapper came down the aisle performing "Turn Down For What?"

He joined Rep. Nikema Williams, who represents Georgia's 5th congressional district, and announced that the Peach State Democrats would cast their 123 votes to ceremonially nominate Kamala Harris for president.

Sen. Raphael Warnock high-fived Lil Jon.

This year's roll call was unique. Every state was introduced with "walk-up music" spun by DJ Cassidy.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 20: Rapper Lil Jon (R) performs with the Georgia delegation during the Ceremonial Roll Call of States on the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Del Expand

"The roll call is a beloved and time-honored tradition, and we’re proud to bring it back in a new and fun format," said Jaime Harrison, Democratic National Committee Chair. "Democrats from all across the country have made their voices heard in support of our Democratic nominees, and we look forward to using this convention to drive historic momentum behind the Harris-Walz ticket as we unify in our mission to defeat Donald Trump."

"The convention roll call is more than a ceremony — it is a celebration of everything the Democratic Party stands for: diversity, strength, and unity," said Minyon Moore, Democratic National Convention Chair. "This year’s roll call will capture the growing momentum and energy across the country to elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz as our next President and Vice President of the United States."

On Monday, Lil Jon headlined the Democratic Party of Georgia’s "Southern Soul Party." He was the only star to perform live during this year's roll call.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 20: Members of the Georgia delegation cast their votes during the Ceremonial Roll Call of States on the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegate Expand

California, Harris' home state, and Minnesota, where Walz served as the 41st governor, passed on their turns during roll call. Some thought they would try to outdo us when Rae came back around for their vote, but Lil Jon ended up being the only star to perform live.

On Monday, Lil Jon also headlined the Democratic Party of Georgia’s "Southern Soul Party."