GDOT announces overnight closures, detours for Transform 285/400 Project

The Brief Overnight lane closures and detours will occur from July 21 to July 26 as part of the Transform 285/400 project, affecting travel in Fulton County. Specific closures include left lane closures on GA-400 southbound CD lanes and right lane closures on Peachtree Dunwoody Road at I-285, with detours for access to Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive. Motorists are advised to check the project website for updates due to potential changes in work schedules caused by weather or other factors.



Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation will implement a series of overnight lane closures and detours this week as part of final work on the Transform 285/400 project.

What we know:

Weather permitting, the closures will begin Monday, July 21, and continue through Saturday morning, July 26. Motorists should expect travel delays, reduced speeds, and changes in access to key routes in Fulton County.

On Monday, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., crews will close one left lane on Georgia 400 southbound collector-distributor (CD) lanes from Spalding Drive to Abernathy Road. One right lane will also be closed on Peachtree Dunwoody Road at I-285.

The same left lane closure on GA-400 southbound CD lanes will continue Tuesday night, July 22, during the same overnight hours.

Beginning Wednesday, July 23, and continuing nightly through Friday, July 25, access from GA-400 southbound to both Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive will be temporarily closed. Detours will guide drivers around the closures.

Wednesday, July 23: Motorists traveling southbound on SR 400 to Abernathy Road should use Exit 5B for Hammond Drive, then reenter SR 400 northbound to reach Abernathy Road.

Thursday, July 24, and Friday, July 25: Drivers seeking Hammond Drive should exit at Abernathy Road, turn right, continue on Abernathy, then turn left onto Mercedes-Benz Drive, which becomes Barfield Road. From there, motorists can reach Hammond Drive.

What you can do:

Work schedules may change daily due to weather or other factors. GDOT advises checking the project website frequently for the latest updates: transform285400-gdot.hub.arcgis.com