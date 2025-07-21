Tyrone Boykin's legacy of love and unity, protector and peacemaker

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Family friends of Tyrone Boykin gathered to honor their fallen loved one during a vigil along Magnolia Street in Carrollton on July 21, 2025. (FOX 5)

Loved ones gathered on Monday evening to remember 46-year-old Tyrone Boykin, who was shot and killed last week on Magnolia Street in Carrollton. The vigil, held near the site of the shooting, brought together grieving family members and community supporters to reflect on Boykin’s life and legacy.

What they're saying:

"My brother, he was a good-hearted person," said LaKendra Farmer, Boykin’s sister. "He would do anything to help—not only us, his family—but people in the community."

Family members described Boykin as a protector, someone who helped keep the family close and was deeply respected. "He had changed his life for the better," Farmer said. "Everybody knew him... He had a lot of respect, and I give him respect. He’s my hero."

Those who spoke at the vigil recalled Boykin’s love of fishing, cooking, and gathering with loved ones. "Instead of having a going-away funeral, we’d be out here having a fish fry," said Farmer. "He held us together like a bond."

Another relative added, "My cousin loved to fish. He liked outdoor stuff. He was gonna protect. So it is what it is. I need justice for my cousin."

The gathering was emotional, with speakers acknowledging the pain of losing someone who served as a source of strength and unity in their lives. "He helped bond us together," Farmer said. "That protection, that love, that strength—he held us together as one."

Despite the grief, family members said they also wanted to celebrate Boykin’s life. "This is his going home," Farmer said. "So yeah, it’s still something to celebrate because he laid down his life for a reason."

The backstory:

Boykin’s death occurred Friday afternoon after what police described as an exchange of gunfire between him and multiple males. Authorities have charged three teenagers in connection with the fatal shooting.