Three charged with murder in Carrollton's Magnolia Street shooting

Police have charged three individuals in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred Friday afternoon on Magnolia Street in Carrollton.

What we know:

According to the Carrollton Police Department, officers responded to a report of gunfire around 12 p.m. on July 18 in the area of 120 Magnolia Street. When they arrived, officers found 46-year-old Tyrone Boykin of Carrollton lying in a yard near the residence with an apparent gunshot wound.

Boykin was transported to Tanner Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Preliminary witness statements suggest an exchange of gunfire took place between Boykin and multiple males in the roadway. Detectives are continuing to collect evidence and interview witnesses.

As of Friday evening, police announced that three suspects have been charged with one count of murder each: Kimauri Farmer, 18, of Carrollton; Joshawia Davis Jr., 17, of Bowdon; and a 15-year-old juvenile, also from Bowdon.

What we don't know:

The investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Carrollton Police Department at 770-834-4451. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via the department’s app or Facebook page.