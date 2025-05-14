DeKalb County mom outraged after daughter kicked off school bus in rainstorm

The Brief A DeKalb County mom is angry. She says that a school bus driver kicked her six-year-old daughter off the bus in the rain, nearly a mile from home. The mom says she found out when a Good Samaritan called her. Alicia McClendon says her daughter, Kaylani Davis, is still shaken. "She's very traumatized," McClendon said. "It's really shocking to us."



A DeKalb County mother says her six-year-old daughter was kicked off the school bus in the middle of a rainstorm, a mile from their home.

What they're saying:

Alicia McClendon tells FOX 5 she dropped off her daughter around 6:45 Monday morning at her school bus stop on Athena Drive in Stonecrest. "I get a call 15 to 20 minutes later stating that my daughter is walking the streets in the rain, just crying and screaming for help," McClendon said.

McClendon says Kaylani was supposed to be dropped off at Flat Rock Elementary School in Lithonia, but the driver kicked her daughter off the school bus. "She told her not to talk on the bus," McClendon said.

She says Kaylani, just six years old and alone in the rain as the sun was coming up, was hysterical. "She was terrified, she was crying, she was screaming," McClendon said. "She didn't even know where she was. She didn't know anything; she didn't know what was going on."

Aisha Parker was at home when she heard a commotion. "I heard somebody screaming and crying. I thought it was some kids playing around," Parker said.

It was Kaylani nearly a mile from home, alone and afraid. "She was like, 'Can you please help me?'" Parker said.

She says Kaylani told her what happened. "'The bus driver threw me off the bus.' I was like, 'Huh? The bus driver did what?'" Parker said.

Parker called Kaylani's mom. "I said the bus driver threw your baby off the school bus; I got your baby right here."

"I'm beyond upset," said McClendon. "Anything could've happened to her. Somebody could've taken her. She could've gotten hit by a car."

The other side:

What DeKalb County School District says: DeKalb County Schools sent a statement: "The safety and well-being of students and staff are the top priorities of the DeKalb County School District (DCSD), which takes any allegations of inappropriate or unlawful behavior seriously.

"On Monday, May 12, the district received allegations concerning a transportation employee's conduct directed toward a student. Given the nature of these accusations, the employee has been placed on administrative leave and is prohibited from entering any DCSD schools, properties, or fleet vehicles while DCSD police and Employee Relations investigate the matter."

What's next:

McClendon says she wants to press charges.