24-year-old man shot in northwest Atlanta, drives self to hospital

A 24-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the back and leg Wednesday evening in northwest Atlanta, authorities said.

What we know:

Atlanta police said officers responded to Grady Memorial Hospital around 8:21 p.m. after receiving a report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found the man alert, conscious, and breathing as he was being treated by medical staff.

According to investigators, the shooting occurred in the area of 2005 Lois Place NW. Police said the man transported himself to the hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

The name of the man has not been released.

No details on the shooter have been released.

Detectives with the department’s Aggravated Assault Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation is ongoing.