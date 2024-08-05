VP Kamala Harris cancels trip to Savannah on Friday

article

Vice President Kamala Harris has canceled her campaign stop on Friday in Savannah, according to her own campaign.

The campaign stop was canceled because of the "historic" amount of rain expected in south Georgia and South Carolina because of Tropical Storm Deby.

Debby made landfall on Monday morning as a category 1 hurricane. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.

Parts of Savannah could see as much as 20 inches of rain, according to National Weather Service.

Harris and her running mate, whom she is expected to announce Tuesday, were scheduled to begin a 5-day tour of 7 battleground states, including Georgia, on Wednesday.

The vice president was in Atlanta last week for a rally, which was followed a couple of days later by a rally for former president Trump.